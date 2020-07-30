Tonight we will again look for overnight lows on the warm side into the upper 60's. Pretty clear skies are expected tonight with calm to light winds for Spokane.
To finish out the work week we will again have the chance to see record breaking daytime highs for many locations as we are expecting widespread triple digits. If you aren't into the hundreds you will likely be into the upper 90's. For Spokane the record is 103° which was set back in 1929!
The Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings that we've been talking about for much of the week will expire at 8:00 tomorrow night.
We do have a Red Flag Warning to the south of us which will expire at 2AM Friday. The main concern here is the potential for dry lightning to ignite new fires and for those fires to spread quickly with gusty winds. As of last check, thunderstorm potential is looking most likely around the Cascades.
Tomorrow winds will pick up. The winds combined with low relative humidity is leaving us with Fire Weather Watches. Please be mindful of that.
