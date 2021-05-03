Recycling pickup switches to every other week for City of Spokane residents

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you live in the City of Spokane you'll start to see a change when it comes to when your recycling is picked up.
The City of Spokane's solid waste collections department is switching pickup to every other week. The city says the switch is to save customers at home while still managing escalating costs.
According to the city, between 2013, the first full year of single stream recycling in the big blue carts, and 2020, the cost to manage recyclables increased from $14,000 to $1.4 million. A hundred times more than it started at.
The increased cost is because there was a dramatic drop in the prices received for selling recyclables and more garbage in recycling carts caused the cost to process those materials to rise.
For customers at home, your recycling is going to be picked up every other week, but garbage pickup will continue to be on a weekly basis on the same day it normally is. Now, recycling pickup will be available on the same day garbage is picked up, but every two weeks.
The city also wants to remind people to only put items that are empty, clean and dry into the recycling and make sure items are loose in the cart.
You can recycle things like paper, aluminum cans and plastic bottles without their lids. A full list of other recyclables can be found here.