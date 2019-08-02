A Red Flag Warning stretching from Eastern Washington, down the Palouse, over to Central Washington and up to the Canadian border will be in place beginning at 8am today until 8pm tonight. This is due to overnight thunderstorms with little rainfall combined with a breeze and gusts up to 30mph this afternoon. The cloud to ground lightning will make it possible for new fires to start and then the breeze will give the potential for fires to spread rapidly.
After the chance for thunderstorm activity dissipates this morning we will expect sunny skies. Temperatures today look to peak in the upper 80's in Spokane.
The breeze we will see today calms down by tomorrow. As we head into the weekend, we are looking for the high pressure sitting over the four corners to build and dominate the weather in our area. That means dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Saturday temperatures should be similar to what we see today then by Sunday temperatures take a jump. Those temperatures could be the hottest of the year next week.