Winds remain breezy bringing the risk for high fire danger and Red flag warnings that will be in place through Thursday evening.
Red Flag Warning & Elevated Fire Danger
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
...HOT, DRY AND WINDY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WASHINGTON COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE...AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 21 percent. * Impacts: Increased wind and low relative humidity will potentially increase fire spread of new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Spokane
82°F
Sunny
82°F / 67°F
11 AM
83°F
12 PM
86°F
1 PM
88°F
2 PM
90°F
3 PM
92°F
Videos
