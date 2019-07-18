A Red Flag Warning is going into place this afternoon beginning at 2pm until 8pm this evening for the Spokane area, down through the Palouse and into Central Washington. The Red Flag warning is being issued due to low relative humidity (expected to be in the teens and 20's) combined with gusty winds (up to about 35mph). This combination will make it possible for any new or existing fires to spread rapidly.
Temperatures today will remain below average for this time of year. In Spokane, we will look to peak in the mid to upper 70's. Mostly sunny skies today will transition into clear skies tonight. The clear skies as well as dry air are expected to lead to a chilly Friday morning. For anyone camping in the Cascades expect lows down into the 30's.
The sunshine looks to stick around tomorrow and the good news is the winds will be calming down in comparison to what we are seeing today. High temperatures will be similar to what we will see today.
This weekend into early next week expect a warming trend. Temperatures could be into the upper 90's by Tuesday.