Today critical fire weather conditions will be in place for Ellensburg down to Yakima, therefore a Red Flag Warning is in place beginning at 4pm until 8pm tonight. Low relative humidity in the teens to low 20's combined with breezy winds with gusts around 30mph will promote rapid fire spread for any new or existing fires.
We are looking at a hot day across the Inland Northwest! Most places will be looking at temperatures from the upper 80's well into the 90's. Here in Spokane we are looking to peak in the low 90's. It is going to be a sunny and dry day, so if you are outside you know the drill… sunglasses, sunscreen and stay hydrated!
Changes are on the way this evening as a cold front arrives. That will be a dry cold front, but will bring with it breezy conditions especially in Central Washington tonight. Overnight into tomorrow morning is when we will look for the winds to increase in the metro area. That cold front will drop temperatures to about average in the mid 80's. We will also anticipate mostly sunny skies.
As we look ahead to cap out the weekend on Sunday the breeze is expected to calm down to a light wind. The sunshine is sticking around and temperatures will be about normal for this time of year.