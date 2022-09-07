Leslie Lowe
A cold front Wednesday will bring wind gust of 25-35 mph, creating elevated fire danger. National weather service has issued a Red Flag warning for Wednesday for most everyone, with a few warnings lingering into Thursday for the Cascades valleys.
 
Mother Nature is handing us a taste of Fall as daytime highs dip down closer towards our averages for this time of the year, with highs in the upper 70's for both Thursday and Friday. 
 
High pressure will rebound this weekend, delivering beautiful weather with with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that hop back into the 80's into next week. 

