Red Flag warnings are in place from 1 pm today, through 8 pm this evening. Gusty winds, low relative humidity levels and warm temperatures creating increased fire danger for SW Spokane, Palouse, LC Valley, Okanogan county and parts of the upper Columbia Basin.
Winds will die down and temperatures will remain in the low 80's for Saturday, setting things up for a beautiful start to the weekend. Enjoy those cooler temperatures because daytime highs will jump right back up into the 90's Sunday and stay there through next week.
