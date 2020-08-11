Red Flag Warnings are kicking off across Washington as we hit the 2:00PM hour today. This is due to low relative humidity levels and breezy conditions. For Spokane winds out of the west are expected at 5-15mph with gusts around 20-25mph. Please remember burn bans are in place. Any new or existing fires will be capable of spreading rapidly under these conditions. On the bright side, air quality is in the clear to get the day going!
We are expecting sunshine today with daytime highs set for the upper 80's. Overnight with some cloud coverage we will look for temperatures to drop to the mid 50's.
Wednesday we are expecting well below average temperatures into the mid 70's with partly sunny skies. Winds are also set to be much lighter by tomorrow compared to what we will see out there today.
