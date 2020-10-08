Red is the new green! This week, you will start to see red Jump bikes on the streets of Spokane instead of the green @limebike. These bikes are part of the #WheelShare program and operated by the Lime app.🚲 pic.twitter.com/lQPpEG9gpM— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 8, 2020
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Local businesses face fines following mask violations
- ‘This is not over for us’: Missing Newport teen's body found
- Spokane Public Schools reports first COVID cases, investigating possibility of more
- Spokane Valley vandals damage political yard signs, cause nearly $20,000 in property damage
- Inslee gets straight to the point saying "Don’t listen to this President about the COVID crisis"
- President Trump and First Lady both facing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for COVID-19
- HELP ME HAYLEY: North Idaho families devastated after gravesite memorials were picked up, put in piles by dumpster
- MISSING: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for 16-year-old girl
- After innocent man cleared for fatal Spokane Valley bar fight, prosecutors decline to charge new suspect
- Spokane Police arrest second suspect in connection with the shooting that left a 15-year-old dead
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.