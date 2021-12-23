SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army reports their shortage of $50,000 reported last week has shrunk to only $30,000 shy of their $430,000 goal for the year.
According to the Salvation Army, their struggle stems not from the community being less giving this year, but from a shortage of kettle workers, both paid and volunteer.
"It’s not really from people not giving. It’s really from the fact that we weren’t able to get enough kettle workers; enough volunteers to stand out there for us," said Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army Spokane.
"We thank the community for coming alongside us to help make a positive difference in local lives. If we can make up the $30,000 shortage in the next two days, it will be amazing! The money we’re raising is really to help local children and families move forward in life and thrive."
Some of the programs overseen by the Salvation Army include:
- Sally's House for foster care children age 2-12 who have been abused
- Evangeline’s House for abused or neglected foster care children age 12-20
- Camp Gifford serving more than 1,000 kids each summer
- Stepping Stones for transitional housing for families at or below medium income
- Nurturing Family Visitation Center for supervised visitation for parents wanting to restore relationships with their children in foster care
- Food bank that serves families in need regardless of zip code
There are many other programs run by the Salvation Army with aims of serving the community and providing aid to the vulnerable population in Spokane.
As well as donations to the Red Kettles themselves, community members can make donations by card via the Tip Tap Kettle signs as an easy and convenient method. Donations can also be made by visiting the website and clicking on the Virtual Red Kettle box, or by mailing a check, money order, or gift card to: