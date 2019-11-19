SPOKANE, Wash. - A familiar sight and sound returned to Spokane on Tuesday.
There is still about a month to go before Christmas, but the Salvation Army kicked off their red kettle season with the Corporate Kettle Kick Off in downtown Spokane.
Local business leaders spent the day on the sidewalks of downtown Spokane ringing bells and collecting donations for the Salvation Army. The money raised from the efforts of the volunteers who stand out in the elements and ring bells goes to the Salvation Army to fund programs that support vulnerable women, children and families in Spokane.
If you'd like to volunteer as a bell ringer, you can sign up HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.