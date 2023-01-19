SPOKANE, Wash. - Redemption Church has occupied a historic landmark building at the intersection of 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane for nearly a decade, but it won't for much longer.
According to Pastor Jonathan Bonetti, the church has to leave the building because nearby crime makes it unsafe for the congregation.
"The event that really sticks out in my mind was a shooting that happened in the middle of our service in July of 2021 at the 711 across the street," Bonetti said. "When you go watch the recording [of the service], you can hear the gunshots going off, people getting behind their chairs."
That shooting was just one of many crimes in recent years that Bonetti said have made it unsafe for his congregation to gather. While safety may be the biggest concern, it isn't the only reason the church has to move.
"Our insurance provider decided they weren't going to cover us anymore, because it's too much of a liability," said Bonetti. "We had to find someone else, and our premiums raised by over 300%"
In a letter addressed to the East Spokane Business Association, Bonetti pressed city leadership to explain how crime in east central reached the point where the church had to move, and where the city plans to go from here.
"The thought of a church having to install a fence, having to think of the prospect that our families might be assaulted or shot at as they enter our building, thinking the only option must be to move, is frankly a sickening reality," wrote Bonetti. "How did it come to this? That is an answer this city’s leadership need to provide. Where do we go from here? This is an answer we, with the city’s support, need to figure out together."
While moving may be the solution the church's solution to keeping their congregants safe, it isn't a move they wanted to make.
"There is a bitter sweetness to it because we love this building we love where it’s located because it’s centrally located, said Bonetti. "It's sad to think of this building being gone after over 100 years of being here in Spokane."