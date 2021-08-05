Redistricting committee meeting Aug. 5 to discuss drawing five new county commissioner districts in Spokane

This is the current map of Spokane County Commissioner districts. 

 https://www.spokanecounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/5147/Map-of-Spokane-County-Commissioner-Districts-PDF?bidId=

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, the Independent Redistricting Committee (IRC) is hosting a second public information session. The committee is overseeing Spokane County's process to draw five new county commissioner districts.

During the meeting, people will get a brief update on the redistricting process and talk to IRC members.

