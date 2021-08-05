Redistricting committee meeting Aug. 5 to discuss drawing five new county commissioner districts in Spokane

The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality
Alert through noon Thursday, Aug. 5, for all of Washington east of
the Cascade crest because of degraded air quality. The alert may be
extended past Thursday for areas close to active wildfires.
Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate
Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that range
from unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience
health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit
time spent outdoors. When air quality reaches Very Unhealthy levels,
everyone should stay indoors, do only light activities, and keep
windows closed if it is not too hot. If you must be outdoors, wear an
N-95 respirator mask (people with chronic diseases should check with
their doctor before wearing a mask).
Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued
an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted
outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit
www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.
...BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation
could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow
winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the
Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In
addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative
humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA
Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN
PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674).
* Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and
little precipitation.
* Outflow Winds: Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph
possible.
* Impacts: Hot and dry conditions preceding the thunderstorms
will result in elevated fire conditions. The addition of
scattered thunderstorms with lightning and very little
precipitation may lead to increased fire starts and fire
spreads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&