SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you watering your lawn wrong?
The answer to that may be subjective to some, but there are some definite things you should and should not be doing when it comes to keeping your landscape — and your wallet — healthy.
While it might seem like the intense heats we've seen the last few years mean you can't possibly overwater, the City of Spokane says that's not the case. Overwatering is an expensive mistake, damaging vegetation and running up your water bill.
And if one of your sprinklers springs a leak, it could do both.
To prevent this and help cut the costly habit, the City has a number of free resources for residents, from water efficiency check-ups to rebates.
You can visit the Water Wise Spokane website to learn more and request a professional to check your indoor and outdoor water connections to make sure you're saving water and money.
Homeowners can also apply for the SpokaneScape Turf Replacement Program, which lets applicants cut $500 off their utility bill by replacing their lawn with drought-resistant plants and covering exposed soil with bark or gravel. For more details on the program, as well as tips for the best plants and design templates, visit the SpokaneScape website!
Need some inspiration for your potential yard rework? Check out this virtual tour map featuring homes with replaced turf. Here are some of the highlights: