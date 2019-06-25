No snakes in these boots, just some Toy Story-inspired shoes that go to infinity and beyond.
Reebok is hoping to pump you up with a set of sneakers inspired by "Toy Story 4."
The newest "Instapump Fury" model shoes are in partnership with Pixar and Bait, saying you got a friend in me with movie buddies "Buzz Lightyear" and "Sheriff Woody" on each foot.
The Buzz shoe has techno green, purple and red hazard colors, while Woody's are denim blue and yellow, with iconic cow patterns. No picking favorites here, as every pair will have Buzz as the left foot, and Woody on the right.
Reebok is releasing a limited run of the sneakers, which are likely to become collector's items due to limited supply.
Toy Story 4 opened last weekend, picking up $118 million in the box office.
Needless to say, these sneakers will most likely be "falling in style" and selling out quickly.