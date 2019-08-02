SPOKANE, Wash. - Put yourself in a referee's shoes for a minute.
"Hey ref, you suck. Hey ref, where's your glasses?" referee advocate, Brian Barlow, said.
Parents, players, and coaches yelling at you for hours, then the game ends, but you've got another match, with a whole new group of competitive sports fans.
"You're causing young referees to walk away from the games, because they don't want to deal with it," Barlow said.
Barlow runs a Facebook group called Offside. It's a page where referee's can express how they're dealing with the abuse they're getting. But referee's say, the abuse is getting worse. Barlow said it's not just the referee's that are feeling the heat; it's the kids too.
"We have to stop dissecting game. Telling them what they did wrong, what they did right. It's their moment, and a lot of times, the parents make it their moment," Barlow said.
Barlow thinks one reason the abuse is getting worse, is because parents want to post the winning picture on social media, to show off their kids victory. But, he said that's not the point of the game. It's supposed to be to have fun, grow, and if you lose, get back up again. But that can't happen if referees keep quitting, and no one is left to officiate the game.
"Referee's are human, things happen and we have a major referee shortage because of abuse like this," Barlow said.
But, Barlow has a solution.
"We have to hold people accountable, set an expectation, and then enforce harsh punishment where people feel uncomfortable. Then when situations, like what happened in Spokane, we have to enforce the harsh punishment, so people around the world will know officials are off limits," Barlow said.
The incident that happened this week is still under investigation, but the only comment the referee had about all of this is that lawmakers need to take these assaults more seriously.