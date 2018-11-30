SPOKANE, Wash. - A local boxing gym is fighting to keep kids off the streets following the tragic death of a teammate.
The Howard Street Boxing Club is re-branding its name and mission after 15-year-old Eddie Daniels was shot and killed in downtown Spokane last month.
"Our new name is Lilac City Boxing," said amateur boxer, Dessie Waggener. "And that is us going back to our roots."
Daniels left the team about a year ago, but Waggener says he was like a younger brother.
"When you fight ever single day, you train every single day with this guys and girls they become family," said Waggener. "They becomes your brothers they become your sisters and you become so much more than just practice partners."
When head coach Ray Kerwick started teaching kids how to fight in 1990, he named the gym 'Lilac City Boxing.' After a series of moves and name changes, Kerwick is going back to his roots, and focusing once again on keeping kids like Eddie off the streets.
"He was a good little boxer," said Kerwick. "He had some issues but I don't know of any kid that's been out on the streets that didn't have some issues. He had decided to get off the streets just before he was shot."
Kerwick only charges students $250 each year. He says he was using the old location of Howard Street Boxing for free, but that the owners recently decided to rent out the space and Kerwick couldn't afford it.
"I don't take any of the money that's generated from this club," said Kerwick. "We take that money and use it for travel expenses and hotels."
Currently, Kerwick is operating out of Spokane Boxing Club thanks to Rick Welliver who opened his doors to them until they find a new home.
Kerwick says they are raising support for a new gym.