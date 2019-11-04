SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools says cafeteria workers are going above and beyond to put smiles on Regal Elementary students faces today, writing words of encouragement on bananas available during morning snack time on Monday.
"HEARTWARMING!" SPS said in a tweet. "Students at Regal Elementary got something special along with their morning snack today - encouraging words from the cafeteria staff written on bananas!"
"What a great way to brighten a child's day!"
Some of the encouraging words written included examples like "You are loved," "Be Brave," and "Smile!"
Students, educators and staff around the Inland Northwest have been known for spreading kindness through theses types of simple acts.
