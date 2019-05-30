As the temps start to heat up during the summer, parents can take the kiddos indoors to catch a flick for just a buck in a promotion by Regal Cinemas.
The "Summer Movie Express" showings will take place from June 18-Sep.4 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with tickets just $1 each.
Participating theatres in the area include Spokane's Northtown Mall location, the Spokane Valley Mall location, and the Riverstone location in Coeur d'Alene.
The movie lineup includes tons of options from different franchises like Shrek, Lego, Minions, How to Train Your Dragon, Secret Life of Pets, Sing, Kung Fu Panda, Captain Underpants, Madagascar and more. Each specific theatre's lineup are available on the Regal website.
Each week Regal will have two movies available each Tuesday and Wednesday.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute, which funds research of cardiopulmonary diseases and works to educate the public.
Summer Movie Express is ramping up! Grab the kids for a summer at the movies! Check out the full line up here: https://t.co/Iwk9chsYG9 pic.twitter.com/2QRfUmiAei— Regal (@RegalMovies) May 29, 2019