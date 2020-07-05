Regional health districts are worried about a potential post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases.
Spokane Regional Health District public information officer Kelli Hawkins said they are concerned because people are gathering with groups that include more than family members. Spokane County is still in phase 2 of Washington State's reopening plan, which means get-togethers are still limited to five people maximum.
Some people are trying to get around that by heading out of Spokane.
"We have definitely advised people to try and stay local," Hawkins said. "We don't want to see spread that we may have cross over into other counties that are able to be at phase 3 or into other states that are able to be in a higher phase."
Washington residents are heading to states like Idaho, where groups of more than 50 people can have socially-distanced gatherings under Governor Little's phase 4 guidelines. Panhandle Health District public information officer Katherine Hoyer said just because they're in a higher phase doesn't mean they're out of the woods just yet.
"Bonner and Kootenai are hotspots right now, and we have rapid and widespread community transmission," Hoyer said. "We should be practicing the precautions no matter who or where we are."
Hoyer said the district originally predicted more than 200 cases of COVID-19 by July Fourth, and that number has doubled. They are now predicting about two thousand positive cases by mid-July.
"Whether you're from Washington or Idaho, I mean the virus doesn't care about borders or city limits," Hoyer said. "It's going to travel with a person."
Both districts ask community members to wear masks, sanitize hands frequently, maintain social distancing and keep groups outside when possible.
