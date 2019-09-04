Another wave of school districts heads back to class on Wednesday, and those districts have reminders for parents as a new school year begins.

Districts starting back on Wednesday, September 4 include West Valley, Central Valley, Rosalia, Tekoa and Cheney. Classes for Spokane Public Schools Kindergarten students will also begin on Wednesday.

The West Valley School District reminds parents to download the district’s app as the school year begins. The district says it’s a way for parents to stay in the loop about everything from school calendars to lunch menus.

The Cheney School District cautions parents of Cheney High School students that the drop off and parking patterns have changed for the first day of school due to construction. A Facebook post from the high school says the main entrance will be closed, and the drop off zone for parents will be along 6th street. A graphic from the school outlining drop off and parking zones is located here.

The Central Valley School District is working on a variety of building projects. Construction on the new Selkirk Middle School is complete, and the district says it’s ready for the first day of school. Horizon Middle School is being remodeled, and the district estimated work on that $29.5 million project should conclude next fall. The new Ridgeline High School is under construction, and the $102 million school is anticipated to open in fall 2021.