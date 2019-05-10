WORLEY, Idaho - A man who is a registered sex offender in Albany, Oregon, has been arrested after several homes and vehicles near Worley were broken into.
The suspect, 34-year-old Andrew Hash, led police on a brief pursuit early Friday, May 10 after a caller reported a light was on in their shop.
Deputies noticed signs of forced entry and also found an abandoned vehicle in the area.
Witnesses saw a man fleeing from the vehicle into the woods, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Another caller then reported their front door was broken in and their vehicle had been stolen.
Deputies deployed spike strips and the pursuit ended when Hash crashed the stolen vehicle.
During the investigation, it was determined that several homes, cabins and vehicles were broken into and numerous items had been stolen. Some of the stolen property included firearms, purses, alcohol and other valuable items.
Hash has no prior criminal history with Kootenai County.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who was a victim of a residential or automobile burglary, or who may have information related to the incident to contact them at (208)446-1300.