COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho. - A registered sex offender was sentenced to 12 years in prison after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a co-worker.
In June of 2022, 47-year-old Jerry Dean Davidson was working at a Coeur d’Alene motel when he followed a co-worker into a room. According to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office, once in the room Davidson closed the door and started 'forcibly sexually touching her.' The co-worker was able to fight off Davidson and leave the room before contacting law enforcement.
Davidson was convicted of one count felony second-degree kidnapping and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
This was not Davidsons first conviction. In 2006, Davidson was sentenced to felony sexual battery of a minor and placed on probation. Just 4-years later, he violated that probation.
"Prosecuting Attorney Stanley T. Mortensen expresses appreciation for the bravery of the victim in not giving up her fight against Davidson and in reporting the crime," assistant to Stanley Mortensen, Jacklyn Little, said.