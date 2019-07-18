COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for registered sex offender, Patrick Raymond Clary.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Clary, 60, is wanted on a parole warrant. A $100,000 warrant has also been issued due to Clary's failure to report in as required due to his sex offender status.
His last known address is on Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive and he was last known to be riving a 2011 dark blue Dodge Charger with Idaho plates K582929.
If anyone has information on Clary's location or sees him, please call 911 or your local law enforcement office.
For further information, contact the Detectives Division of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at (208)446-1300.