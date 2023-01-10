Registration for Bloomsday 2023 now open

SPOKANE, Wash. - Registration for Bloomsday 2023 is now open!
Bloomsday started in 1977 as a small running event for those in the region. 46 years later, Bloomsday is a nationally recognized event attracting thousands of runners each year.
The event is scheduled to return in-person on Sunday, May. 7. A virtual option will take place from April. 27 to May. 7.
The race is 12 km long and participants are able to take whatever pace their comfortable with.
If you register from Jan. 1 to March. 31, the registration fee is $28. The registration fee is $35 if you register from April. 1 to May. 4, and $50 if you register from May. 5 to May. 6. A personalized race bib will be included for all people who register before April. 15.
If you are registering for the digital race, you must register before March. 31 for guaranteed delivery of the virtual Bloomsday race bib.
To register for Bloomsday 2023, click here.