SPOKANE, Wash. - Registration is now open for volunteers who want to be a part of Hoopfest 2022.
Potential volunteers can choose from a a list of 13 positions with varying degrees of commitment.
Volunteering as a court monitor is considered a full weekend commitment. Monitors are in charge of calling fouls and enforcing tournament rules. No basketball experience is required as all monitors will go through training before the games begin.
All positions will receive Hoopfest volunteer t-shirts but court monitors will be rewarded with Nike gear including shoes, shorts, t-shirts and a hat.
Other positions range from beverage distribution to inputting scores into computers to keep the online tournament bracket updated. Applications for all positions can be found on Hoopfest's website.
Hoopfest will accept volunteers under 16-years-old as long as they are volunteering with an older sibling, parent or other adult.