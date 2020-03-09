Spokane Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's almost that time of year when thousands of people will flock to Hooptown USA to compete in the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. 

Players and volunteers can now register to participate in Hoopfest 2020. In order for players to guarantee a spot on one of Hoopfest's 450 courts, they need to register their team by May 20. 

Standard rates for teams are as follows:

  • Adult - $152
  • High School - $152
  • Youth - $132

Elite rates for teams are as follows:

  • Adult Elite - $192
  • High School Varsity Elite - $192
  • Freshman Elite - $192

Rates for other division teams are as follows:

  • Family - $152
  • Special Olympics - Free
  • Unified - Free
  • Wheelchair - Free

The tournament will run from Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28. Players can submit their registration forms online HERE.

