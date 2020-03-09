SPOKANE, Wash. - It's almost that time of year when thousands of people will flock to Hooptown USA to compete in the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world.
Players and volunteers can now register to participate in Hoopfest 2020. In order for players to guarantee a spot on one of Hoopfest's 450 courts, they need to register their team by May 20.
Standard rates for teams are as follows:
- Adult - $152
- High School - $152
- Youth - $132
Elite rates for teams are as follows:
- Adult Elite - $192
- High School Varsity Elite - $192
- Freshman Elite - $192
Rates for other division teams are as follows:
- Family - $152
- Special Olympics - Free
- Unified - Free
- Wheelchair - Free
The tournament will run from Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28. Players can submit their registration forms online HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.