Registration now open for 2020 Jr. Bloomsday

Jr. Bloomsday is returning to Spokane for 2020!
According to The Lilac Bloomsday Association, the Jr. Bloomsday race will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
The race will be held at the Spokane Indians baseball stadium. Racers will run a 1.25 mile course at the Spokane County Interstate Fairgrounds and finish at home plate.
In 2019, the Lilac Bloomsday Association relaunched the junior run and had over 1,700 kids participate.
Registration is now open for Jr. Bloomsday while registration for the full length Bloomsday race opens on January 1.
