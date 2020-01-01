SPOKANE, Wash. - The time has come again, Bloomies! 2020 Registration has officially opened for the 44th Lilac Bloomsday Run.
This year's Bloomsday Run will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Everyone is welcome including runners, joggers, walkers, wheelchairs, assisted wheelchairs and strollers to partake in the 12-kilometer (7.46 mile) course.
Registering early on has some perks as well. If you sign up prior to Feb. 10, you will be entered into a drawing to win one of five Garmin vivoactive smartwatches.
Bloomsday also announced that if you register between now and March 1, you can have the ability to personalize your bib number with your first name.
Online registration costs $22 plus a processing fee for those that register by March 15. Online entry fees raise to $24 plus processing fees March 16-April 14, $40 plus processing fees from April 15-30 and $45 plus fees the weekend of the race May 1-2. There is no day-of-race registration.
Bloomsday kicks off on Sunday, May 3 at 9 a.m. The course will close at 1:30 p.m.
2019 saw Bloomsday registration numbers dip below 40,000 for the first time since 1985, with 35,244 of the 38,599 registered participants finishing.
Jon Neill enters his first year as the race director for Bloomsday after founder Don Kardong retired from the position after the 43rd running in 2019.
