SPOAKNE, Wash - COVID-19 can take our sports, but it can't take our eSports!
Just Add Monsters, KHQ, SWX and Hooptown USA have teamed up to bring you a multi-platform virtual basketball tournament.
The deadline to register is Saturday, Sept. 19. Registration is $20.
The game is NBA 2k20’s Blacktop mode. There are brackets for players on PC, Xbox or Playstation. There is also a fourth elite bracket (PC only) with a $500 grand prize!
The tournament will be played in a single-player 3-on-3 mode.
The divisions will be as follows:
- Youth, ages 6-13
- High School, ages 14-18
- Open 19+
- Elite (This division will be available to PC players only)
The Xbox and Playstation brackets kick off competition on Saturday, Sept. 26. The PC brackets (regular and elite) will play Sunday, Sept. 27.
More information about the tournament can be found here.
