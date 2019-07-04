A bald eagle lets "freedom ring" just in time for the Fourth of July.
WGAL reports the young bird was released back into the wild in Pennsylvania Wednesday, July 3.
The eagle, which is about 12 weeks old, fell out of its nest in Lancaster County last month during a storm.
A local photographer, who was keeping an eye on the nest, saw the young bird on the ground and unable to fly.
Tri-state Bird Rescue swooped in to save the bird, which had a fractured pelvis.
Once the injury was treated and healed, the organization worked with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to release the bird back into the wild.
The eagle reportedly did not fly back to its nest Wednesday, but rescuers spotted her parents in the area on Tuesday.
Experts expect them to find the young eagle soon.