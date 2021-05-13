WYOMING - After being ousted from her GOP leadership position Wednesday, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney still has the same message: Push forward, keep going.
Cheney said the most important thing to focus on, from a Wyoming policy perspective, is getting both the House of Representatives and the White House back in the hands of Republicans. Thursday morning, the congresswoman said Republicans need to work together to fight off policy from the Biden Administration. To do that, Cheney said it requires the Republican Party to be in a position where it can attract voters back to them.
"We can look at what happened in 2020, and reach out to the voters who left us in 2020, and convey to them that we are a party based on ideals, and beliefs and substance and policy," Cheney said Thursday morning. "That requires that we embrace the Constitution and that we reject the lies that the former president is telling about what happened in 2020. That we reject what happened on Jan. 6 and that we be very clear about that."
The congresswoman was removed from her position after doubling down on her stance regarding former President Donald Trump. In an op-ed published in the Washington Post earlier in May, Cheney said Trump's lies about the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol do not align with her party's values.
Just 24 hours after being ousted, Cheney said her constituents can continue to count on her to fight for Republican principles "every moment of every day."
Her family is no stranger to politics and she says her father, former Vice President of the United States Dick Cheney, has been watching her closely.
"I talk to him frequently, my mother as well, and yesterday he ended one of our phone calls and he just said, 'I want you to know I'm very, very proud of you,'" the congresswoman said. "I learned about what it means to stand up for what you believe in, and what it means to have the courage of your convictions by watching both of my parents. They learned that, as our whole family has, because of the Wyoming values and the Wyoming way of life."
A spokesperson for Cheney told us over the weekend, before the vote, that no matter what happened, her central focus would always be working tirelessly for the people of Wyoming and defending the Constitution she swore an oath to uphold.
"I'm just honored to be the daughter of both my parents," Cheney said.