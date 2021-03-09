Who let the dogs out? That would be Bloomsday as they introduce a new registration for dog lovers.
Owners can now purchase a race kit for their pups to participate in Bloomsday 2021.
The kit includes a medal, souvenir race bib, post-race snack and a $1-off coupon for a Ben & Jerry’s doggie dessert.
The clock is ticking to register for the worldwide virtual race. Runners and walkers have until March 13 to register if they want a collectors bib.
Juniors Bloomsday is also making a return in a virtual format. For $20, kids can run in the month of April and earn special prizes, like a free Silverwood ticket. Kids also receive a Jr. Bloomsday t-shirt.
You can register here.