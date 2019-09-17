SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A local football field has been dealing with relentless vandals ever since the season started. Officials with Upward Flag Football and Cheerleading say there have been four incidents in just the past five weeks.
"This last time, I got a call on a Sunday afternoon," said program director Jeff Miller. "It was just in the middle of a Sunday. They shoved these panels in, there was trash everywhere."
Whoever did it had their eyes set on the snack-shack for their latest form of destruction. They tried to unscrew hinges and when that didn't work, they bashed in part of the structure.
"I'm assuming they thought there was money in there," Miller said.
The incident prior to that one involved smashing countertops.
"They busted it all up," he said. "They threw it on the ground. Left it all over the place."
Miller says while the incidents are upsetting, they won't bring the organization down.
"There are over 400 kids who are playing here on a Saturday," he said. "Then we have the adults, their families. It's just a blast."
He says the damage that has been done needs to be repaired. It's an expense the flag football program certainly did not budget for.
"We scholarship a ton of kids in the community so anyone who wants to play can and have fun," he said. "It's frustrating. it hurts."
The facility is now in the process of installing an alarm system and cameras that will cover the property. They hope this addition will deter whoever is doing this, but if it doesn't, they're grateful the suspect will now at least be caught on camera.
If the program sounds familiar to you, that's because vandals have been targeting them since last August.
They are asking anyone with information to please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.