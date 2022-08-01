Leslie Lowe
A quick hitting system brings increasing clouds, as well as the chance for a few sprinkles and very isolated possibilities of dry lightning this afternoon.  In additions winds pick up through today and will continue into Tuesday, with wind gust 25-35 mph.  Extreme heat warnings remain in place through 11 pm tonight, with highs heading back into the upper 90's and 100's. The combination of high heat, gusty winds and low relative humidity levels means increased fire concerns. The National Weather center has issued a "Red Flag Warning" for elevated fire danger that will be in place for Monday and Tuesday. Please pay close attention to burn bans in your area. 
 
Finally, some relief from the HEAT!  A system sliding through BC and Alberta will flatten out the ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our forecast, allowing temperatures to slowly cool back down into the low to mid 80's for the second half of the work week and start of the weekend. 

