NEWPORT, Wash. - It was an emotion moment for the Fox family after four men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of their 19-year-old son, Jason Fox. The family said there will never be closure but this is the step in the right direction.
"Relief, just knowing they have somebody. It's a start and we're not anywhere done," Pepper Fox, Jason's mother, said.
On Monday, Matthew Raddatz-Freeman, Riley Hillestad Claude Merritt and Kevin Belding are facing murder and kidnapping charges. A fourth man, Sean Bellah, is facing charges of making a false statement to a public servant.
"I would rather have them take their time and make sure these people never seen the outside world again. If it takes a while that's okay," Pepper Fox said.
"They should never breathe a breath of free air again," Michael Fox, Jason's father, said.
The bail for Raddatz-Freeman, Merritt and Belding were all set at $750,000. If they post bail, he is required to not have contact with Fox's family, not allowed possessing a firearm and cannot have a passport.
The Fox family and their friends held multiple vigils and rallies the past few weeks in hopes of bringing more attention to their son's case.
"It'll never bring him back and that is something we have to live with," Pepper Fox said.
Bellah's bail was set at $1,000. His arrangement is set for November 18 at 10:30 a.m.
The arrangements for Raddatz-Freeman, Merritt and Belding et are scheduled for November 19 starting at 9:00 a.m.
