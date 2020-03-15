Members of religious communities around Spokane are finding their own ways to keep the faith, even when they can't be together in person.
Geoffrey Julian and Stacy Julian are lifelong members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They're one of many families being affected by COVID-19 related service cancellations around Spokane and across the country.
The couple says they're holding on to their faith and have a plan to continue the worship time they value.
"We're going sing a couple hymns and we're going to read some scripture and I've assigned my kids a couple talks," Stacy Julian said. "We're going to have church at home."
They aren't the only ones modifying their worship routine and using technology to stay close with others.
As of Sunday, the Spokane Islamic Center said Friday prayer times would be shortened to about 10 to 15 minutes. The center is encouraging women, children, the elderly and the immunocompromised not to come until further notice.
Life Center church said in-person services are cancelled until further notice, and services will be streamed online at their normal meeting times.
Temple Beth Shalom told KHQ they're hoping to use tools like livestreams and Zoom to broadcast services and classes, but all in-person gatherings are cancelled.
They're among countless religious organizations around the country altering or cancelling services in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Julian family said it's hard to lose that in-person connection, but they, along with many others of different religious backgrounds, are leaning on their faith to see them through.
"It's going to be tough for some. There's going to be some sadness, hopefully we can limit that. Hopefully we can come through stronger, wiser and more hopeful," Geoffrey Julian said.
