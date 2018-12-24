CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.- Crews are investigating after a person's remains were found during a house fire.
According to the Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, deputies and firefighters responded to the home in the 22000 block of Alpine Drive in the Lake Wenatchee area Monday.
Two men were able to escape the single family home, but one woman was unaccounted for.
Fire crews later found unidentified remains of a person inside the home while fighting the fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Information regarding the identity of those involved is being withheld until the investigation has been completed and notifications have been made.