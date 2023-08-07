SPOKANE, Wash -- Remediation of the former homeless encampment, Camp Hope, has officially begun.
Camp Hope served as a large homeless encampment for over a year, with a peak of over 600 people. The camp officially closed on June 9 after the last resident left the property.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (WSDOT) hired GreyMar, an environmental service company, to clear the site of any possible contaminates.
Contractors will work in quadrants to clear 6-12 inches of soil to submit for testing. If necessary, the soil will be removed and taken to appropriate sites for disposal. Once this process is complete, WSDOT will determine if any further steps are necessary before the area is reseeded this fall.
Security remains at the former camp site 24/7. Security Services Northwest, contracted by WSDOT, has roaming patrols of all state-owned property around the site of the future North Spokane Corridor.