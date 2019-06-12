Wednesday, Anne Frank would have celebrated her 90th birthday, June 12, 2019. In her short 15 year life, Frank wrote one of the most recognized Holocaust documents, The Diary of a Young Girl.
The Frank family relocated to Amsterdam, Netherlands from Frankfurt, Germany in 1934 before the beginning of World War II to escape Adolf Hilter.
The Franks lived comfortably until Germany took the Netherlands on May 15, 1940. They were in hiding for just over two years before being taken to a concentration camp.
Her father Otto Frank was the only family member to survive the Holocaust and ensured that The Diary of a Young Girl would be published.
Today, Anne Frank’s book is now published in over 70 languages.