SPOKANE, Wash. - Following the tragic passing of beloved actress and comedian, Betty White, many have shared their favorite moments and accomplishments she had over her lifetime.
Washington State University posted their condolences yesterday on Facebook, reminding everyone that White is, in fact, an honorary alumna of the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine since 2011.
While her love of and advocacy for animals is well-known, her long partnership with WSU may not be. She first visited the campus in the early 1990s, when the program began forming courses around alternatives to live animal surgery. From then on, she donated to WSU and served on the committee for the Center for the Study of Animal Well-being.
According to the article by WSU, when White accepted the iconic white doctor's coat, she was momentarily choked up. However, she quickly recovered and, with her trademark wit, told attendees, "So now that I have this white coat, if any of you would like to be spayed or neutered, I’m available."
The plaque presented to White read:
The Washington State University Alumni Association and the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine are proud to bestow upon you the prestigious Honorary Alumna Award. You have entertained generations of adoring fans, and the awards and recognition you have received throughout your career reflect the impact you have had across the entertainment spectrum.
Your body of work in the entertainment industry is perhaps only eclipsed by your devotion to the health and well-being of animals and the people who serve them. Veterinarians and their essential work have benefitted greatly from your steadfast support.
Today we salute your unwavering dedication to your craft, to animals and to the veterinary profession, and we welcome you as an Honorary Alumna of the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, just seventeen days short of her 100th birthday.