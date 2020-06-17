SPOKANE, Wash. - The community is mourning the loss of Christian Layman, known widely around the area as the No. 1 Gonzaga Basketball fan.
"Zag nation lost one of its biggest fans," KHQ's Sam Adams wrote. "Christian Layman is as passionate as they come. You get to meet a lot of people in TV, and Christian is one I’ll never forget."
According to an obituary, Layman passed away at the age of 31 on June 8 surrounded by his parents and family. He was born in Spokane, graduated from Mead High School and took classes at Spokane Falls Community College.
The obituary reiterates what many current or former KHQ employees and Gonzaga players/alum/coaches said of Christian: that he was the ultimate Zag fan.
Zag nation lost one of its biggest fans. Christian Layman is as passionate as they come. He used to send me pics like these, which pretty much sums up Christian’s love for the Zags.— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 (@SamAdamsTV) June 17, 2020
Rest In Peace, Christian. 🏀 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Y40x5TtZlT
So sad to hear of Christian Layman’s passing. I’ll always remember being able to share his story in college. The #1 @ZagMBB fan. I’m glad our paths crossed. Praying for his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBj4gvG0qP— Corinne Cahill (@corinnecahill) June 17, 2020
I’m devastated to learn of the passing of Christian Layman. He really was the joy that encompassed Gonzaga. He was the number one @ZagMBB fan and every student knew it. But he was more than that. He showed his excitement by supporting everything from @GUTVzags to @Gonzaga_Band pic.twitter.com/Ji3XXy97wC— Katie Karl⁷ (@Katie_KarlTV) June 17, 2020
Former Zag players Robert Sacre and Rem Bakamus and Gonzaga Women's Basketball coach Lisa Fortier shared condolences on Twitter, lauding his passion and attendance at Gonzaga games.
Aside from his Gonzaga fandom, Christian also had a passion collecting Hot Wheels cars. He also served at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bishop's Storehouse of Spokane, organizing food donations to give to those in need.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, his funeral service will be closed to the public, but will be live-streamed so others can participate. If you'd like to share a memory of Christian or request a link to the live stream, follow this link.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, to please consider making donations to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital and Shriners Hospital in Spokane.
