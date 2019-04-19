SPOKANE, Wash.- Saturday marks 20-years since the 1999 Columbine High School Massacre.
"In some sense, it feels like a lifetime ago and in another sense, it feels like two days ago," said former Washington State Rep. Kevin Parker.
Kevin was a Young Life volunteer at Columbine that tragic day. At that time, he was only 25 years old.
He was meeting with a student named Tony, along with a few others, for lunch.
That was the moment when two men dressed in all black stormed in and started shooting.
To this day, Parker recalls that moment vividly.
"All of a sudden we started to see a janitor and a teacher, Dave Sanders, who sadly lost his life, running around the peripheral of the cafeteria yelling to everyone to get down, 'Get down!' That's when we new something had gone awry," Parker recalls.
"Then, we started to hear gunshots."
Parker says he he didn't even realize the noise he was hearing was gunshots. And in those first few moments, no one realized what actually was going on, Parker says.
He was just one of the hundreds who huddled underneath the cafeteria tables in complete silence praying the gunmen wouldn't shoot them.
"You could hear a pin drop. That's what was so eerie," Parker explained. "You had 500 students in the cafeteria. Most of the cafeteria at least half of it is all glass. It's the most common scene that people see of Columbine."
It was not until he was out safely, that he learned the bullets were not the only danger.
After being interviewed by the FBI, he and others in the cafeteria learned that they were about 20 feet away from one of the largest bombs the shooters had planted.
For 45 minutes, the shooting spree took the lives of 12 students and a teacher.
Years later, Kevin Parker was elected to the Washington State House Of Representatives. In 2016, he tried to pass House Bill 2823 which planned to create a program where people could anonymously report unsafe or violent activities or threats. It never passed which Kevin says was one of his most disappointing moments in politics.
Every year since the massacre, he and other survivors get in touch checking in to see how one another are doing,
"Going through that, we always talk. I've talked to a few today around the 20th. Especially leading up to it, we're communicating by phone or text even if we talk regularly. It's become a tradition," said Parker.
Now on the 20th anniversary, Parker is 45 years old. He's married with three children of his own and says his experience gave him a unique perspective on tragic events like these.
"It's a different dimension now because at first, I was 25 years old at the time, and I survived," said Parker. "Now the dimension is, I'm 45 and now we have kids who could be caught in the same scenario. And I think that's unnerving for any parent. But you have to remember that school shootings are a very very small percentage of whats going on in this country," added Parker.