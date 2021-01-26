Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant: One year since helicopter crash killed nine people

Tuesday marks one year since the deadly helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others. On Monday, two California lawmakers reintroduced a bill aimed at improving helicopter safety.
The Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act would require terrain awareness and warning systems on all helicopters that carry six or more passengers. Despite a 2006 National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendation that similar equipment be mandatory on all helicopters, the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it on helicopter air ambulances.
The NTSB is meeting in February to finalize their findings and establish a cause in the crash. According to early data, investigators believe the chopper crashed due to poor visibility, making the pilot believe he was going up, when in reality the craft was descending rapidly in thick fog.
Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant has requested news outlets to not show plane crash footage on Tuesday in honor of those who lost their lives. Vanessa learned the news of her husband's passing through TMZ, not from officials first.
After, Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash. The lawsuit states that Vanessa was "shocked and devastated" by the reports. The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
