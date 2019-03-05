Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted out a reminder Tuesday morning for drivers who are hauling anything: Secure Your Load!
A piece of lumber came crashing through the windshield of a car on Highway 167 on the west side of the state Tuesday morning. Trooper Johnson says the driver was not seriously injured, but the incident could've obviously been much worse.
The driver of the vehicle hauling the lumber has not been found.
#SecureYourLoad !!!! This incident is SB SR 167 near 84th. An unknown vehicle lost this lumber. Thankfully only minor scratches from glass splinters. Thanks to Trooper Pierce provided these pictures as a great reminder! pic.twitter.com/Nd1KZaztQv— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 5, 2019