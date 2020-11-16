SPOKANE, Wash. - After the Cannon Street warming center went through a renovation, the center is pushing to open this weekend to house 80 people overnight.
According to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, the renovation was funded through the CARES Act. The renovation allows the center to hold an additional 60 people.
The Cannon Street warming center will be operated by the Guardians Foundation. The Guardians Foundation previously operated an emergency shelter at the downtown library and Spokane Arena during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the winter months, the Cannon Street center will remain open all year long as a day shelter to offer showers, bathrooms and outreach programs for people experiencing homelessness.
According to Mayor Woodward, the shelter on West Mission will become a bridge housing center. It will offer programs to help stabilize people by getting them jobs and permanent housing.
