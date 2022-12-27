Renowned conductor Leonard Slatkin to conduct Spokane Symphony Orchestra in January

SPOKANE, Wash. - Six-time Grammy Award winning conductor Leonard Slatkin will bring his talents and artistry to the Inland Northwest in January, where he will conduct the Spokane Symphony Orchestra (SSO).
Slatkin has conducted most of the world's leading orchestras, earned six Grammy Awards (and 35 nominations) and earned the prestigious National Medal of Arts. He's also an author, composer and educator.
Slatkin will conduct SSO at the Fox Theater on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. in the fifth installment of the orchestra's 2022-23 Masterworks series. These concerts will feature works by McTee, Tchaikovsky and Brahms.
While in Spokane, Slatkin will also display his writing and educational talents while in town. On Jan. 19 beginning at 5 p.m., he will hold an educational lecture for music students, leadership majors and business students at the Fox Theater.
At noon on Jan. 20, Slatkin will hold a free and public reading of his published works at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, providing Spokanites an opportunity to learn from his expertise on the music industry.
Slatkin's 2022-23 season includes engagements with other high-profile orchestras and musical competitions, including the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, NDR Radiophilharmonie in Hanover, OFGC, ONL, NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo, Yale Symphony Orchestra, DSO, Manhattan School of Music Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra in Dublin, Beethoven Festival in Warsaw, SLSO, Sacramento Philharmonic, Nashville Symphony and Rhode Island Philharmonic.