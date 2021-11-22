SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are having trouble making your monthly rent the City of Spokane might be able to help if you have also been impacted by COVID-19.
In order to receive rental assistance, you do need to show proof that you live in the City of Spokane. You also have to show your household has lost jobs or wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, your household income is below Spokane's average and that your current housing is at risk by showing either unpaid rental fees or anticipation of inability to pay future rent.
The rent assistance programs funded by the U.S. Treasury are open and experiencing very high demand. LiveStories, The Carl Maxey Center and Family Promise of Spokane were contracted to process applications based on the priorities listed above.
Priority will be given to households with income at or below 50% area median income or with one or more individuals who are unemployed and have been unemployed for 90 days before application date.
LiveStories accommodates all eligible city tenants. Family Promise of Spokane accepts applications for eligible households with minor children. The Carl Maxey Center will prioritize rental and utility assistance to African American and BIPOC households located within city boundaries. The goal of the Carl Maxey Center is to uplift, empower and transform Spokane's African American and BIPOC communities that have been impacted by COVID-19. Funds are available for past due rent and utilities to prevent housing instability.
So far the emergency rental assistance program has provided residents with $5.3 million to City of Spokane tenants or their landlords and more money is available for qualified households.
To see if you qualify you can head to https://my.spokanecity.org/covid19/resident-assistance/