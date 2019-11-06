SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, November 6, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodger announced the approval of a $11.3 million grant to go toward the Spokane International Airport.
The Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant from the Department of Transportation will fund the construction of a new rail facility for train access to the airport.
"This grant is another example of the Trump administration's work to reinvest in America's infrastructure," McMorris Rodgers said in a press release. "The Spokane International Airport continues to be a leader in our community in both transportation and economic development. I'm so thankful for their leadership and excited to see them use this grant to continue to connect Eastern Washington with the rest of the world."
